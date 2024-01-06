GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held for stocking, selling gutkha products in Madhavaram 

The police seized 320 kg of gutkha products from a godown in Athipattu

January 06, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested two youth for allegedly stocking and selling gutka products in Madhavaram. On Friday night, while a police team was on surveillance duty near Manjambakkam roundtana in Madhavaram, they intercepted two persons on a bike. When the two-wheeler was searched, the police found packets of gutkha. The police arrested Neeraj Agarwal, 21, of Kondithope, and Roshan Choudhry, 20, of Sowcarpet. They also seized 320 kg of gutkha products from a godown in Athipattu, where the duo had stocked the contraband and intended to sell it in the surrounding areas.

