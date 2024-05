May 04, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested two men for alleged possession of ganja near Poonamallee. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted two men, identified as Sudalai Manikandan, 23, of Thoothukudi, and C. Muthuraj, 45, of Tirunelveli, on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. Upon searching their bags, the police found 12 kg of ganja.