Two held for murder of electrician in Tiruvottiyur

June 12, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old electrician was killed by two of his friends due to a fight that ensued when they were drinking liquor on Saturday.

The police said Selvam, a resident of Rajai Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, was working as an electrician. On Saturday, as he did not return home, his parents filed a man missing complaint in the Sathangadu police station.

During the investigation, the police got information that a dead body was found near a Tasmac shop in Tiruvottiyur. Police identified the body as Selvam and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. Investigation found that he was murdered by his friends Purushothaman and Karthi.

The trio were drinking when they began arguing which escalated into the duo murdering Selvam with a liquor bottle and small knife, the police said. Both have been arrested and remanded, the police added.