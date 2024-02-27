Two DMK partymen booked for threatening woman police officer in Chennai

February 27, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The New Washermenpet police booked two DMK party men for allegedly abusing a Sub Inspector (SI) of police and threatening to rape her, while she was on duty.

Police identified the two as Arun and V.V. Ramesh. On Sunday (February 25, 2024) evening, a large group of DMK poll booth agents held a meeting at a wedding hall in Tondiarpet. After the meeting, as the members were coming out, an argument broke out between two of them, Muthamizh and Arun. A third member, Ramesh supported Arun and pushed Muthamizh who fell on sub-inspector Maheshwari, attached to the New Washermenpet Police Station. She was standing at a near a tea stall, on patrol duty.

When Ms. Maheshwari tried to intervene and pacify the duo, Arun and Ramesh were enraged, said police sources. They abused and threatened her before leaving.