Two-day festival to screen Russian films dubbed in Tamil

The three films will be screened on May 24 and 25 with English subtitles

Published - May 23, 2024 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Air, a 2024 war drama, will be one of the films to be screened. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

City residents can indulge in Russian cinema over the weekend without fretting over the language barrier as the Russian Centre of Science and Culture is now streaming three films in Tamil. The Russian House in Alwarpet is organising the ‘Russian Film Festival’ on May 24 and 25.

On Friday, Project Gemini, a 2022 a sci-fi thriller about an international space project resulting in the development of an unique terraforming unit, will be screened at 6 p.m. The film has been dubbed in Tamil.

Air, a 2024 war drama about young female fighter pilots at the frontline, and Upon the Magic Roads, a 2021 family-friendly movie, will be shown on Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. respectively. All films have English subtitles. Entry is free. 

