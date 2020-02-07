Two college students held for vandalising MTC bus

Two students held for vandalising MTC bus

The Flower Bazaar police on Thursday arrested two students of a city college in connection with a clash on a running MTC bus and for damaging it.

The suspects have been identified as Surya, 19, of Nellore district and Ismail, 19, of Redhills who are studying in a private college.

J. Balaji was the driver of MTC bus- route no 21 from Mandaveli to Broadway. On Tuesday evening, the students entered into a brawl in the bus. As the bus reached Central Railway station, they alighted, broke the wind shield and fled the spot.