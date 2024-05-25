Two college students held for chain snatching 

The Pallavaram police arrested two college students who were allegedly involved in a series of chain snatching incidents while riding a bike without number plate.

A few months ago, the bike-borne duo struck at a woman, Amsavalli who was walking on the road near Pallavaram bus stand, and snatched her chain before fleeing. After collecting the CCTV footage, the police conducted an investigation and found the suspects using a bike without the registration number plate. They noted a pattern in the shoes worn by the duo. With two clues, the police analysed 240 CCTV footages and traced the suspects in Purasawalkam.

After a long investigation, the police arrested two suspects identified as Sathish Kumar, 19, of Purasawalkam and Mohammed Ali, 19, of Washermenpet, both college students. They committed chain snatchings at several places and melted the jewellery for the purpose of selling. They spent lavishly, police sources added.