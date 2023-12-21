GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Chennai gangsters arrested for assaulting their grandmother  

Police said the men had assaulted the 75-year-old, demanding money

December 21, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The North Beach Police on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, arrested two history-sheeters who assaulted their 75-year-old grandmother. 

The woman has been identified as B. Thulukkanam, of Venkatesapuram, Triplicane . While she was waiting outside Singaravelan Maligai on the afternoon of December 19, her grandsons Prakash and Karthik came there and began a quarrel with her. They also assaulted her, demaning money, and abused her over a previous dispute. The woman, who was injured, lodged a complaint with the police. 

Police arrested J. Prakash, 30 and Karthik, 34 of Triplicane. Both are history-sheeters and have eight criminal cases pending against them, police said.

