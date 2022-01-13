Chennai

Two boys fall from bike, run over by van

Two boys, who were travelling with their parents on a motorbike, were run over by a van after they were thrown off the bike that hit a tricycle near Maduravoyal on Wednesday.

The police said the victims were identified as Kaushik, 2, and Athiran, 4, both sons of M. Selvam and S. Sumalatha. The accident occurred while the family was returning home from a relative’s house. Mr. Selvam was driving the bike, his wife was on the pillion and their two sons were sitting on the fuel tank.

Van driver P. Ramaiah from Tenkasi has been detained.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 12:41:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-boys-fall-from-bike-run-over-by-van/article38261659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY