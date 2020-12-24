Chennai

Two Amma Mini Clinics inaugurated in Kodambakkam

The Chennai Corporation has opened two Amma Mini Clinics in Teynampet zone in the city. The two clinics were inaugurated in Kodambakkam by Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the clinics at Trustpuram and said they would play a vital role in providing free medical assistance to economically downtrodden people.

Mr. Jayakumar said as per the Chief Minister’s direction to inaugurate 2,000 mini clinics all over the State, including in Chennai, two mini clinics were inaugurated in areas identified by the civic body to have poor medical facilities.

The mini clinics will be staffed with a medical specialist, a nurse and an assistant.

