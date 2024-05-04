GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twist in sensational ‘insurance claim’ murder; DNA report suggests victim is female and not male

May 04, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Several months after a gym trainer was arrested on the charge of murdering a man and setting his body on fire in order to fake his death and claim one crore insurance money, a DNA report has suggested that the victim was a female and not male. Police, however, are dismissive of the DNA report.

Last January, the Orathi Police in Chengalpattu district arrested R Suresh, 38, on charges of murdering his friend Dilli Babu with the help of two associates and setting fire to Babu’s body at a thatched shed in Allanur village near Acharapakkam. The police said that the accused had resorted to the crime to fake his death and make a false insurance claim.

However, now the DNA report suggests that the deceased is a female and not a male like what the police had claimed earlier.

Investigators said that they would re-examine the case in the light of the DNA report.

