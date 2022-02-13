Chennai

TV channel staffer arrested for running over a cyclist

A reporter working with a private television channel was arrested by Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, on Sunday charges of drinking and driving and causing death of a woman cyclist.

The victim was identified as M. Valli, 45, of Periyar Nagar, who was a housekeeping staff. She was riding her bicycle to her work spot. At 5.15 a.m. on Sunday, while she was near Thiruvanmiyur signal, a red car hit her bicycle and ran over her.

The car sped away and the public alerted the police. Traffic police arrested the car driver after a chase. The driver was identified as Jefferson, 34, a reporter with a television channel. According to police, he was found drinking and driving the car. He was booked under 304 (ii)(Culpable Homicide not amounting murder) of IPC.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
road accident
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2022 5:27:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tv-channel-staffer-arrested-for-running-over-a-cyclist/article65045948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY