TV channel staffer arrested for running over a cyclist

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 17:25 IST

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 17:25 IST

He was arrested after a chase and was found drinking and driving

He was arrested after a chase and was found drinking and driving

A reporter working with a private television channel was arrested by Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, on Sunday charges of drinking and driving and causing death of a woman cyclist. The victim was identified as M. Valli, 45, of Periyar Nagar, who was a housekeeping staff. She was riding her bicycle to her work spot. At 5.15 a.m. on Sunday, while she was near Thiruvanmiyur signal, a red car hit her bicycle and ran over her. The car sped away and the public alerted the police. Traffic police arrested the car driver after a chase. The driver was identified as Jefferson, 34, a reporter with a television channel. According to police, he was found drinking and driving the car. He was booked under 304 (ii)(Culpable Homicide not amounting murder) of IPC.



Our code of editorial values