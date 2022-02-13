TV channel staffer arrested for running over a cyclist
He was arrested after a chase and was found drinking and driving
A reporter working with a private television channel was arrested by Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, on Sunday charges of drinking and driving and causing death of a woman cyclist.
The victim was identified as M. Valli, 45, of Periyar Nagar, who was a housekeeping staff. She was riding her bicycle to her work spot. At 5.15 a.m. on Sunday, while she was near Thiruvanmiyur signal, a red car hit her bicycle and ran over her.
The car sped away and the public alerted the police. Traffic police arrested the car driver after a chase. The driver was identified as Jefferson, 34, a reporter with a television channel. According to police, he was found drinking and driving the car. He was booked under 304 (ii)(Culpable Homicide not amounting murder) of IPC.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.