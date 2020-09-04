Tuition teacher among six arrested for selling ganja

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including a tuition teacher and two college students, for possessing and selling ganja in the city. They were operating from an apartment during lockdown after procuring it from Andhra Pradesh.
Following information, a special team of police, led by the Nungambakkam inspector, raided the house on Tuesday. The team found a huge quantity of ganja stocked in the house and arrested Mohammed Hassan, 26, of Nungambakkam, who is a tuition teacher and his associates — Divanji, 25, a migrant labourer from Haryana; Abilash, 23, a pharmacy student; Saikrishna, 23, a catering student; Mojesh, 21, and Sheik Noor Ahamed of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. The police seized 10 kg ganja and a car that was used to transport the weed.
Gutkha seized
Meanwhile, Thirumullaivoyal police seized 970 kg gutkha from a house and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect Murugesan who stocked the banned products.
