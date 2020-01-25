Travel and trade fair inaugurated

Places such as Chennai, Mamallapuram and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu deserve an equal recognition in tourism like Delhi and Agra, said Shreevats Sanjay, deputy director general, India Tourism Chennai.

Speaking at the inauguration of TTF, the three-day travel trade show in Chennai Trade Centre from January 24 to 26, Mr.Sanjay said Brihadeeswarar Temple in Tanjavur was so magnificant and equal to the Taj Mahal in several aspects, deserving equal recognition.

After the Modi-Xi informal summit in Mamallapuram, the number of tourists to Mamallapuram has increased, he said. “We are expecting tourism traffic to grow in these areas. Development of tourism infrastructure in Tamil Nadu is expected to attract more tourists,” he said.

Over 150 exhibitors from 10 countries and 18 states and union territories are participating in the fair this year.

Nepal has joined as the Partner Country while Taiwan is the Feature Country at the show. Azerbaijan, Bhutan, China, Switzerland, Thailand and UAE will be represented through key private players at the show.

TTF Chennai facilitates an opportunity for travel enthusiasts and holidayers to check out the best destination options and deals in tour packages and hotels and book on-the-spot for their next holiday.