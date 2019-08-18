Traffic police personnel help clear road of rainwater

Playing the role of good samaritans, three traffic police personnel jumped into knee-deep stagnant water, and instead of waiting for Corporation staff, bailed out the rainwater themselves, to free the road for vehicles during peak hours.

With the city receiving rain since Friday night, some roads were waterlogged. In some areas, normal traffic was affected as motorists sought to avoid patches of stagnant water.

Traffic Inspector S. Somasundaram and two young constables came to duty on Saturday morning and found that traffic was moving at snail’s pace. Pedestrians were not able to cross the T.T. Muthaiah Street in Kothawal Chavadi.

Without any hesitation, Mr. Somasundaram and his men — M. Muthukumar and S. Deenadayalan — swung into action, folding up their khaki pants. They managed to get a crowbar and buckets from the residents.

They opened the cover of a stormwater drain and allowed the water to drain into it.

Mr. Somasundaram said: “We noticed that water was still clogging the road. Schools and offices in the area were about to start. We did not have any other option but to jump into action ourselves, in the interest of the people.”