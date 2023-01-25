Traffic police announce diversions in Ayanavaram to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail work

January 25, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Traffic diversions have been announced in Ayanavaram for seven days, in order to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail (phase 2) work on Anderson Road, from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) junction to the Anderson Road junction.

Traffic police have made modifications to the existing traffic pattern on this stretch. The traffic diversion will be in effect from Wednesday for seven days, on a trial run.

The modifications are as follows:

Vehicular movement on Anderson Road will not be allowed. A one way diversion will be effected at Pilkington Road from Konnur High Road junction to the Constable Road unction. Vehicles coming from the Kellys junction toward Medavakkam Tank Road, intending to go to Perambur Via Anderson Road, should take a right turn at Konnur Hight Road and Meda vakkamV Tank Road junction and reach their destination via Konnur High Road - Tank Bund Road junction - left turn - Tank Bund Road - CYS Road - Perambur High Road junction - left turn – Perambur High Road (South).

(or)

Vehicles coming from Kellys junction toward Medavakkam Tank Road, intending to go to Perambur via Anderson Road, should take a right turn at K.H Road & MVT Road junction and reach their destinations via Konnur High Road - Otteri junction - left turn – Cooks Road – left turn - Perambur High Road

(or)

Vehicles coming from Kellys junction toward Medavakkam Tank road intending to go to Perambur via Anderson Road, should take left turn at K.H Road & MVT Road junction and reach their destination via Konnur High Road - Portuguese Road junction – right turn - Portuguese Road - right turn – Constable Road – left Turn – Pilkington Road.

Motorcycles and light motor vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road via Anderson Road, must proceed straight on Pilkington Road and reach their destination via Pilkington Road - left turn – Konnur High Road.

Commercial and heavy vehicles on Pilkington Road coming from Perambur, intending to go to Konnur High Road via Anderson Road, should take a compulsory right turn at Constable Road junction and reach their destination via Constable Road (Railway Hospital) - left turn – Portuguese Road – left turn – Konnur High Road.

Vehicles on Konnur High Road coming from the Joint office junction will not be allowed to take a left turn at Pilkington Road junction towards Pilkington Road. Instead, these vehicles will go straight on Konnur High Road and reach their destination via Tank Bund Road – Perambur High Road.