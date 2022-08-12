Traffic diversion on G.S.T. Road in Guindy

Special Correspondent August 12, 2022 17:56 IST

Traffic police have announced diversion of commercial vehicles on G.S.T. Road in Guindy in view of the culvert work being taken up between Guindy and Alandur Metro Rail stations

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversion on G.S.T. Road in Guindy in view of the culvert work being taken up between Guindy and Alandur Metro Rail stations. The precast box culvert construction work is to be carried out on Saturday and Sunday by the State Highways department. The traffic diversion would be in force from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. In the press release, the police said all commercial vehicles plying on Anna Salai and proceeding towards St. Thomas Mount will be diverted at Guindy Bridge towards MRC Road, service road below Maduvankarai Bridge, City Link Road, Adambakkam Bus Depot, St. Thomas Mount Railway station, Medavakkam Main Road, Thillaiganganagar Subway, Cement Road junction to reach G.S.T. Road. However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances and light vehicles and two-wheelers would be allowed on the regular route.



