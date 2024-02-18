GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversion come into effect in Indira Nagar to facilitate CMRL work

February 18, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) said traffic divisions would be implemented on a trial basis from Sunday in view of the proposed CMRL construction work at Indira Nagar in Adyar.

Vehicles coming from the MG Road junction, via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue, towards Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) are not allowed, and the same will be diverted to 2nd Avenue, 3rd Main Road, Indira Nagar 21st Cross Street and Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue to reach their destinations. Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra towards OMR will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Kasturba Nagar towards OMR will also ply as usual.

Vehicles coming from OMR via 2nd Avenue towards LB Road are not allowed and will be diverted via 2nd Avenue, 3rd Main Road, and Indira Nagar 1st Main Road to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra through Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue towards LB Road will be diverted via Indira Nagar 4th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, and Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue to reach their destinations. Vehicles coming from OMR and Kalakshetra towards Kasturibai Nagar junction will ply as usual.

