Traffic diversion at Poonamallee bypass for Metro Rail work

Special Correspondent July 28, 2022 19:23 IST

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has annnounced new restrictions for vehicular traffic beween Porur and Poonamalle bypass from August 1 in view of the Metro Rail work

With the Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work in full swing at Porur, the Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced restrictions in vehicular traffic from August 1 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced diversion of vehicles from August 1 between Porur and Poonamallee bypass to facilitate work on the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s (CMRL) Phase 2 Corridor-4 on Poonamallee Trunk Road. Vehicles going towards Minjur from Poonamallee Bypass have to turn left and take the service road, take a left turn after 200 metres and reach the Outer Ring Road. Vehicles going towards Poonamalle from Vandalur should take a left turn at Poonamallee Bypass, take the Clover Leaf Bridge and proceed towards Poonamallee till Kolappancheri Toll Plaza, take a right U-turn and reach Poonamallee. Left turn is now prohibited between Clover Leaf Bridge and Kolappancheri Toll Plaza.



