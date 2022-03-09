TNPCB warns sewage tankers

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has warned sewage tanker owners that strict action will be taken against vehicles that empty untreated sewage into waterbodies.

Recently, the Board wrote to the Transport Department requesting it to cancel the registration of two vehicles that illegally dumped untreated sewage in Chengalpattu district.

These vehicles were caught by teams of engineers from the TNPCB following complaints that tankers were collecting untreated sewage from residential complexes in Muttukadu and emptying it into waterbodies in the area. “The Board will not hesitate to initiate similar action against those polluting the environment,” it said in a press release here.