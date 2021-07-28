Metrowater plans to offer sewage collection to Chennai’s added areas

Tenders for procuring 50 waste disposal lorries are being finalised

The city’s added areas can soon use mobile sewage collection services of Metrowater at an affordable rate.

The water agency is finalising the tender process to procure 50 sewage disposal lorries to cater to the merged areas lacking underground drain coverage.

At present, Metrowater allows private operators to decant sewage collected from merged areas in sewage pumping stations for a nominal charge.

Before the pandemic, nearly 1,000 loads were decanted in these facilities daily. This is also part of the efforts to reduce pollution in the city waterways. The water agency has proposed to get the tankers and outsource operations and maintenance for seven years.

The contractors will collect sewage in the added areas, and decant them in treatment plants at Sholinganallur, Perungudi, Nesapakkam and Kodungaiyur.

Officials of the Metrowater said these vehicles would be fitted with GPS equipment, and trips would be monitored through a third party contractor. They would be required to generate bills along with online monitoring, and payment for the trips would be done based on this. Each lorry would have to operate a minimum of eight trips per day, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Charges per trip and project cost would be decided after the tender process.

‘Dial for Sewer’

Currently, Metrowater makes use of its fleet of lorries for the ‘Dial for Sewer’ service for a charge of ₹650 per trip. However, these vehicles are also used in the operation and maintenance of the city’s sewer network, including sewage collection from clogged lines. However, the new tankers would be used exclusively to service consumers.

The ‘Dial for Sewer’ service would be further expanded to help those forced to shell out exorbitant costs quoted by private operators, officials said. The project would be implemented in six months.

The water agency has also initiated measures against complaints of illegal release of sewage in waterways. Officials noted that police complaints had been lodged on two tankers that were found discharging sewage into waterways near Nolambur recently. They were warned that a repeat of the offence would attract the cancellation of their licences.