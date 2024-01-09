TNPCB seeks more time to file detailed report on ammonia leak in Ennore

January 09, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has sought more time to file a detailed report before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on the ammonia leak from Coromandel International Limited.

Hearing a suo motu case on the gas leak from the fertilizer manufacturing unit in Ennore on December 26, the bench had earlier directed the TNPCB, Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB), Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) among other departments, to file reports on the issue.

As per the initial reports of TNPCB, there was a pressure drop in the pipelines that carry ammonia from the ship to the storage tank of Coromandel. The pipelines are said to be maintained at 2 kg/cm2 vapour pressure when not in use. The company has so far maintained that ‘abnormalities’ were noticed in the delivery pipeline of liquid ammonia, without elaborating on the said abnormalities or the pre-cooling process.

Notably, in the report filed by TNMB before the bench, it is said that Coromandel started the work of pumping liquid ammonia from the storage tank on their industrial premises into the offshore gas pipeline.

Referring to the question raised by expert member Satyagopal Korlapati in the previous hearing about the source of the leak, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana asked whether the ammonia leak was only from the pipelines embedded in the sea or from the storage chambers located inside the premises of Coromandel.

To this, the counsel appearing for Coromandel said both the company and State authorities are investigating. “How can you say ‘investigating’? Something has happened and you are still investigating?” said Justice Sathyanarayana.

The bench, which questioned why the report filed by DISH only referred to the steps taken by the TNPCB and there were no separate steps taken on its own, was informed that assistance of Chief Inspector of Dock Safety was being sought as per the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989. The Dock Safety authorities have been added as a respondent and directed to file a report.

On the fish mortality, the standing counsel of Tamil Nadu pointed out that dead fish were collected from nine places in Ennore and said the Fisheries Department was to file a report on the effects on marine life, but it has not been done yet.

The bench adjourned the matter to February 6.