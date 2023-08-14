TNPCB asks Aavin to clear 150 tonnes of plastic waste from Ambattur dairy premises

August 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has instructed the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., which owns the Aavin brand, to remove 150 tonnes of plastic waste that accumulated on the premises of its Ambattur dairy.

During inspection on July 17, following a direction from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the TNPCB found that 150 tonnes of waste comprising used crates, butter cartons, milk sachets, damaged plastic bottles and ice-cream containers were stored at four locations on the premises of the dairy.

Subsequently, the milk federation was asked to provide details on the quantity of waste generated and disposed in the past three years, details of plastic waste collector, plastic material supplier, action plans to remove the accumulated plastic and to handle waste in a closed shed. The TNPCB asked the federation to apply and obtain Extended Producers’ Responsibility registration.

The milk federation, in its response, told the TNPCB that the Ambattur dairy had a closed scrap yard area of 4,300 sq.ft. and an outside waste deposition area of 5,000 sq.ft.

In addition to seeking plans for handling waste, the TNPCB instructed the milk federation to dispose of plastic waste regularly to avoid accumulation and adopt a scientific manner such as baling to avoid the stored waste from dispersing in the wind. “The unit shall provide a closed storage area for plastic waste in addition to 4,300 sq.ft. storage area already available within the premises,” it said.