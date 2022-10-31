Rain for coastal districts in T.N. until November 4

Chennai is set to have a rainy few days; the minimum temperature in the city is dipping to 23 degree Celsius; the upper air circulation system is weak however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said

Chennai is set to have a rainy few days; the minimum temperature in the city is dipping to 23 degree Celsius; the upper air circulation system is weak however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said

An upper air circulation situated in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, is causing light to moderate rains over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunder storms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai said the system was a weak one and was not likely to develop into a stronger system but will bring rains. Asked about rains for Chennai city, he said there was enough moisture content in the atmosphere and it will rain.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Rameswaram recorded 5 cm of rain, Paramakudi 4 cm, Kalambakkam 3 cm and Namakkal 3 cm.

The rains and cloudy skies have brought down the temperature in Chennai city and it’s surroundings. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29-30 degree Celsius and 23-24 degree Celsius respectively.

Weather blogger Pradeep John, in a post on Monday morning, said that rains will pick up in intensity as the day progresses and great days were ahead for coastal areas.

“The clouds have arrived atlast in the Chennai borders, as we go into the day and subsequently into the night, the rains are expected increase in intensity…. Massive clouds are parked off north Tamil Nadu coast, which will slowly move in. Get ready for rainy start while going to the office and also while returning back," he added.

Mr. John also said that back-to-back circulations were on the cards and every week a low (system) was expected.