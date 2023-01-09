T.N. police warn people to be vigilant about a novel method of extortion

January 09, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

A new type of cyber extortion has been reported to the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police.

According to police, the online fraudsters are now posing as executives of courier firms and blackmail the victims by stating that a parcel addressed to them contained drugs and demand a ransom.

A 36-year-old executive in a private firm in the city police limits received a phone call recently. On answering the call, he heard a pre-recorded message saying he had to pay delivery charges on a parcel that he had received through a popular courier firm.

The message kindled his curiosity although he did not expect any parcel. Then the call was redirected to a person who claimed to be another customer executive who told him that a parcel sent in his name had been returned and contained narcotic drugs. Subsequently, the caller made him pay money to enable him escape from the case.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said in video message: “The fraudsters, claiming to be executives of courier firms, would say the parcel was booked in the victim’s name. While the victim would be shocked, the fraudsters would pretend to connect to a police officer for inquiry. The call would be handled by another fraudster claiming to be a police officer. Even the noise of the wireless set would be heard to make the victim believe it was genuine.”

The DGP said the fraudster would say that the call would be connected to a public prosecutor and then demand ₹1 lakh from the victim to avoid getting arrested and would go on demanding money depending on the alert level of the victim.

“In Tamil Nadu, we have received 70 complaints of this kind of extortion. Public is advised not to attend to calls. Over 66,603 complaints have been received on various cybercrimes in the State. Public should be more vigilant about the menace,” added Mr. Babu.