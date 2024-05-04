GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons, including BJP functionary, held for torturing teenager

They suspected the victim of stealing ₹1.3 lakh from a textile outlet owned by one of the arrested men

May 04, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Washermenpet police have arrested a textile shop owner and three others for wrongfully detaining and physically torturing a teenager on the suspicion that he had stolen cash from the outlet.

The police said Vignesh alias Vicky, 30, of Nallappa Vathiyar Street in Washermenpet, was a BJP functionary and ran three textile shops in N.N. Garden. He has three criminal cases pending against him. Rizwan, 19, was an employee at one of these shops.

The managers of the shop found that ₹1.3 lakh in cash had gone missing from the safe and suspected Rizwan’s involvement, since he had stopped coming to work. They invited him on the pretext of a formal inquiry and imprisoned him at the shop for two days. He was physically tortured on the suspicion that he had stolen the money. They also took ₹30,000 from Rizwan and let him go.

Rizwan was then admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment. Following his complaint, the police arrested Vignesh and three others.

