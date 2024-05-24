Three persons held for stealing mobile phones from women’s hostel in Flower Bazaar 

The police have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a women’s hostel in Flower Bazaar and recovered six phones from them.

The police said the suspects were arrested following a complaint from B. Bakiyalakshmi, 50, who is in-charge of the Government Dental College Hostel on Muthusami Salai in Flower Bazaar. She alleged that in the early morning of Tuesday, unidentified persons entered the hostel and stole six phones from the students and fled the spot.

Following her complaint, the Flower Bazaar police registered a case and investigated. After analysing CCTV camera footage, the police arrested T. Karthiraj, 24, of Chengalpattu and S. Hones Ali, 23, and Umar Farooq, 23, of Tondiarpet for their involvement in the theft.