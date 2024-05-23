Three persons held for stealing from parked car near Marina beach

The police have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing items, such as mobile phones, silver anklets, and cash, from a locked car that was parked on the service road near Marina beach.

The police said Nara Rameshi, 43, of Yacharam, Rangareddy district in Telangana, was visiting the city with his family. Last Sunday, he came to Marina beach and parked the car on the service road behind the Kamarajar statue and slept on the nearby pavement with the key under his head.

After waking up a few hours later, Mr. Rameshi went to the car and found that ₹5,000 cash, two mobile phones, and a pair of silver anklets were missing. He lodged a complaint at the Marina police station and an investigation was taken up.

The CCTV camera footage from the spot revealed that three persons had been observing Mr. Rameshi. They took the car key from him after he had fallen asleep. Using the key, they opened the vehicle and stole the items and cash. Then, they returned the key and fled the spot.

The police arrested the three suspects R. Muruga, 29, of Border Thottam, Anna Salai, and M. Ganga, 28, and N. Balaji, 37, of Arakkonam. Balaji has five criminal cases for theft against him.