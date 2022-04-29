Three persons detained under Goondas Act
Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore detained three accused who were involved in murder and robbery cases under the Goondas Act.
One of the detenues Rajkumar alias Aruppuraj 28, of Kasimedu has two ganja cases and a robbery case against him. He was arrested for involvement in a robbery in Sathangadu police station limits. Premkumar, alias Doom, 21, of North Malayampakkam has one murder case and two robbery cases and he was arrested in connection with a robbery in Mangadu police station limits. Another accused, A. Rajan, 46, of Chikkarayapuram has three cases of burglary and he was arrested recently. The police recovered 87 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.
