Three patients discharged

Three more patients, who were under observation for symptoms of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in isolation wards in government hospitals, were discharged.

Now, only two patients are in isolation wards at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Tiruchi Medical College Hospital, according to a bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Sunday.

The patient at the isolation ward of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital tested negative for nCov but has a lung infection that needs to be treated, a health official said.

Till now, all 42 nasal, throat swabs and blood samples sent for testing to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and National Institute of Virology, Pune have returned negative for nCoV. There were no new symptomatic cases.

As on date, 24,401 travellers were screened in airports of Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore. Of them, 1,856 are under home quarantine, the bulletin said.