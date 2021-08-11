Chennai

Three of family held under POCSO Act

The all-women police, Madipakkam, arrested a 62-year-old man, his 42-year-old son and 17-year-old grandson for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

The police said the man took the victim, his granddaughter, to his house on August 2, with permission of her mother. When she visited her daughter on Sunday at her father’s house, the girl told her that she had been raped by the three men. The woman took the child to a government hospital and later complained to the police.

A case was booked under 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

While two accused were arrested and remanded, the juvenile was sent to a court for further procedure, the police said.


