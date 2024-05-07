Three-member gang murders elderly woman in Ennore

May 07, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 65-year-old woman was hacked to death by a gang of three in Ennore on Monday night. The police have detained two suspects and are interrogating them.

The police identified the victim as Packiyam of Dr. Sathiyavanimuthu Nagar, who was a money lender. Her son died a few years ago and her daughter-in-law, who lived nearby, looked after her.

When Packiyam was seated at the entrance of her house around 7 p.m. on Monday, three men arrived on a motorcycle and argued with her. The argument escalated, and they hacked her to death using knives before fleeing the spot. Neighbours found the body and informed the Ennore police, who began an investigation. They sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Investigation revealed that Packiyam’s grandson Mahi alias Mahesh, 26, who lived nearby, had 10 criminal cases pending against him. Mahi and his friends were arrested for assaulting Jeeva Raja in March 2023 and had recently come out on bail. The police suspect that Jeeva Raja’s men came to Packiyam’s house looking for Mahi and murdered Packiyam when she argued with them.

The police said they had detained Ajay, 24, of Minjur and Vikram, 24, of Chengalpattu and are interrogating them.