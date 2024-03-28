GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed in ceiling collapse at Sekhmet Club in Chennai

Rescue officials managed to retrieve three persons who were caught under debris and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital where they were declared as brought dead

March 28, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue teams in work after the ceiling collapse in Sekhmet Club in Chennai.

Rescue teams in work after the ceiling collapse in Sekhmet Club in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Three workers died after they were caught under the debris when a concrete ceiling at popular Sekhmet Club in Alwarpet collapsed on Thursday (March 28) evening.

Police sources said the the staff of club were preparing for a grand party on the occasion of Good Friday.

At 7 p.m., police control room received a message from the staff. Immediately, senior police officers sent rescue teams and Fire and Rescue Services personnel to the spot.

After a struggle, they managed to retrieve three persons who were caught under debris and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital where they were declared as brought dead. Further investigation is on.

Police and Fire Services personnel cordoned off the area.

