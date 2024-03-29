Probe into Sekhmet Club ceiling collapse begins; Phase II work is not the cause: CMRL

March 29, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The police and other authorities have launched a probe into the incident that left three dead at Sekhmet Club on Chamiers Road in Alwarpet on Thursday. The accident occurred when the staff of the club were preparing for an event.

The police identified the three staff members who died as Max, 22, Lalli, 24, from Manipur, and Cyclone Raj, 48, of Dindigul. The police personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Metro Rail work is ongoing just outside the pub. The accident was reported at 7 p.m. to the police control room. The police deployed a team for rescue work, with personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) joining them.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha, said: “A portion of the concrete ceiling of the first floor collapsed and three staff who were working there were caught under the debris.” The portion of the decorative concrete ceiling from the first floor on the north end, which is closer to Chamiers Road, fell on the first floor and another piece fell on the ground floor.

About 20 persons, including three guests, were inside the pub when the accident occurred. The remaining 17 people were unhurt and were evacuated from the spot immediately. Senior Police officers visited the spot. TNFRS and NDRF personnel helped in clearing the debris from the building.

”It is too early to say anything now on the reason for the collapse. A thorough inquiry will be conducted by the police,” said J. Radhakrishnan, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, after visiting the spot.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials said the ceiling collapse did not occur due to the ongoing Phase II construction work happening close to the building. In a statement, CMRL said the construction site was almost 240 ft away from the club, and there was no impact of the work on the building. “There were no vibrations or cracks in the building,” the statement said.

CMRL said the construction of an underground station ‘Boat Club Metro’ on corridor 4 of the Phase II Project had been ongoing for some time now, and the worksite was opposite the Sekhmet Club.

According to officials, a team rushed to the spot as soon as the incident occurred and did an initial investigation.

“The tunnelling work has not commenced at the location yet. As of now, only the construction of a diaphragm wall for building the station has started. One of the crucial machines needed for this work, a trench cutter, was not working when the incident occurred. Though the machine was working in the morning, it developed a fault around afternoon and was shut down for repairs. We also checked and found that there was no cracks on the road leading from the site to the building,” the statement said.