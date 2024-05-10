Three, including two history-sheeters, held for attempting to murder man and his son in Chennai

The Abhiramapuram police on Friday, May 10, 2024, arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to murder a man and his son.

Police said S. Kabali, 64, of Canal Bank Road, R.A Puram, runs an eatery. On Wednesday (May 8) evening, when he was at the eatery, four persons began a quarrel in front of his shop, holding bottles of beer. When Kabali asked them to leave the place, the angry men attacked him with a knife and an iron rod. They also attacked Kabali’s son Vasanth and snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Kabali was treated at the hospital for injuries, and Vasanth lodged a complaint about the incident with Abhiramapuram police. Police arrested three men who have been identified as S. Praveen, 30, of Thoraipakkam, as well as two-history sheeters, J. Sarath, 23 and V. Rahul, 27 of Mylapore.