May 04, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Chennai

The city police on Thursday arrested three persons on the charge of attempting to murder a man.

Mohammed Hussain Basha was married to the sister-in-law of P. Balasubramanian, 32, and the couple had separated recently. Mr. Balasubramanian said that on Wednesday, Basha and two of his associates had attacked him with a knife and fled. Based on his complaint, the police arrested the trio.