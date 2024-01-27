Three boys swept into sea at Tiruvottiyur, search operation under way

January 27, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel are searching for three teenagers who were swept into the sea by a strong wave in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday morning. The police identified the boys as Chandshyam, Santosh, and Bhuvanesh, all aged 17 and residents of Muthu Street in Vyasarpadi. The incident happened when they went for a swim at the beach near Odai Kuppam. Hearing their pleas, a few fishermen tried to save them, but to no avail. The Tiruvottiyur police, who have filed a case, are searching for the boys along with TNFRS personnel.