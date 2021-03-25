Chennai

Three arrested for posing as Income Tax officers

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of extortion and posing as income tax officials in Korattur police station limits.

The police said the accused had been identified as A. Niruban Chakravarthy, 29, of Secretariat Colony, K. Vishnukumar, 40, of Villivakkam and B. Mahalakshmi, 22, of Aminijikarai.

The three entered into the office of M. Sekar, a web designer in Santhosh Nagar, and introduced themselves as Income Tax department officials and that they had come to raid the premises. While they were interacting with the staff, one of them took ₹20,000 from a table drawer suddenly. The staff grew suspicious and alerted the police.

