Thiruvanmiyur signal, a difficult crossing for pedestrians

October 01, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

Two free left turns for motorists have left pedestrians at the mercy of fast-moving vehicles at the Thiruvanmiyur signal. There is no stop for vehicles from West Avenue turning into Lattice Bridge Road towards Indira Nagar and those from Lattice Bridge Road moving towards the East Coast Road. This is causing problems to the large number of pedestrians trying to cross the junction.

‘Foot over-bridge needed’

S. Geetha, of Thiruvanmiyur, says pedestrians always seem to be treated as second-class citizens. “When announcements are made, only bridges and flyovers are thought of to help reduce road congestion. Nobody gives priority to shoppers, office-goers or school students walking along the road side. Crossing the Thiruvanmiyur junction at night is even more difficult with the glare of vehicle headlights. One won’t know from which side or at what speed the vehicles are coming. We need a foot over-bridge, similar to the one at Tidel Park junction,” she says.

A shopkeeper in the area wants more policemen posted at the junction. “There is someone always at the junction operating the signals. At peak hours, there is one more person helping pedestrians. But that person is not present throughout the day,” he says.

A retired policeman explains that the free left is given so that traffic does not pile on Lattice Bridge Road. “It helps save a few seconds of time for the straight traffic, which is important to keep vehicles moving.”

Waiting for a flyover

Muthukumaran, who works on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, says it takes him 15 minutes to cross the junction on his two-wheeler. “It is really vexing. We have been waiting for a flyover but that seems to be taking time.”

The Tamil Nadu government had announced in 2007 that the Chennai Corporation would construct a flyover. The plan was to build a four-lane flyover on Lattice Bridge Road and a four-lane underpass linking East Coast Road with Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The underpass would start at Thiruvalluvar Salai and end at West Avenue Road.

However, this was given up and the Highways Department announced a 1.2-km flyover from West Avenue so far as the East Coast Road near the Regional Transport Office. In 2017, ₹58 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition and the design was ready for the structure. Highways Department sources said the acquisition was progressing.

Police promise measures

Police officials say traffic signage will soon be installed at the junction. More steps will be taken to reduce the wait time.