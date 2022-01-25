Chennai

The Hindu Wellness Webinar on cancer, from care to cure

GEM Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series’ webinar on ‘Bridge the gap in Cancer from Care to Cure’ on January 26 at 11 a.m.

The webinar will touch upon cancer screening- new tools for early diagnosis in the Indian scenario.

The panellists will discuss cancer cure, technologies such as Lap, robot and cancer survival post surgery.

‘Provide overview’

The webinar will also discuss the importance of patient education on cancer and provide an overview.

The panellists include C. Palanivelu, Gastroenterology and cancer surgeon, who is the chairman of GEM Hospitals; P Senthilnathan, head, HBP, Minimal Access Surgery and Liver Transplantation; R. Parthasarathi, Upper GI and Minimal Access Surgery, COO; R. Vinoth Kumar, head, Medical Gastroenterology, from the hospital.

The session would be moderated by R Sujatha, Deputy Editor – Reporting, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/GEMTHE4 or scan the QR Code.


