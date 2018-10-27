Chennai

The Hindu FoC on a painting mission

Govt. buildings to serve as canvas

Walls of government buildings will turn into one large canvas this weekend.

The Hindu Friends of Chennai (FoC) and Environmentalist Foundation of India will paint compound walls of government buildings across the city on October 27 and 28.

Residents may participate in the painting activities on the theme ‘Environment and natural features of Chennai’, to be held between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The painting activity would be carried out on the walls of the Chennai Metrowater office, Rajakadai, Tiruvottiyur, the Metrowater wall near the Raja Annamalai Puram Corporation ground, Greenways Road and the Greater Chennai Corporation wall at Pallikaranai (opposite the National Institute of Wind Energy).

Residents can book their time slots for participating at www.friendsofchennai.com /paint.

