The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair comes to an end

April 16, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The twentieth edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 came to a close on Sunday at the convention hall of the Chennai Trade Centre.

Over the two days, the fair saw a large number of students from Classes IX to XII and their parents. Apart from interacting with representatives from various educational institutions and banks at the fair, they also attended sessions by experts, which touched upon a host of fields and career opportunities. The aim was to give them a platform to engage and make informed career decisions.

Balaji Sampath, founder, AhaGuru, helmed the first session of the day, where he spoke about how to crack competitive exams such as the IIT-JEE and NEET.

Suresh Venugopal, president, Cambridge Mobile Technologies, India, spoke about opportunities in 5G technology, and K. Saravanan, chartered accountant and founder, KS Academy, delved into chartered accountancy as a career option. Major Vineet Kumar, global president, CyberPeace Foundation, highlighted the interesting facets of cyber security and spoke about the career opportunities it offered.

J.V. Rao, chief executive officer, Textile Sector Skill Council, National Skill Development Corporation, spoke about the new approach to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’, and Ram Prasad Krishnamoorthy, associate professor, School of Computing and Data Science, Sai University, addressed the students and parents on the emerging trends in artificial intelligence and data science.

The Hindu EducationPlus Career Fair 2023 is presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology. The associate partners are Crescent Institute of Science & Technology, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, VELS Group of Institutions and Shankar IAS Academy. The banking partner is State Bank of India.