Chennai

Tenders floated for Chennai Metro stretch from CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam

To provide improved connectivity and mobility, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to connect areas like DLF IT SEZ, Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet and Mugalivakkam in the phase II project.

While the phase II project spans 118.9 km, this 12 km portion running from CMBT till Puzhuthivakkam will fall under the Madhavaram-Shollinganallur corridor. Grain Market, Sai Nagar Bus Stop, Elango Nagar Bus Stop, Mugalivakkam, DLF IT SEZ, Sathya Nagar, Chennai Trade Centre, Butt Road, Alandur, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet and Puzhuthivakkam will be the stations on the line.

CMRL has floated tenders for the construction of this elevated stretch and stations. It will take another six months to finalise and award the contract. The contractor will be responsible for building an integrated grade separator, which will link Mugalivakkam with MIOT Hospital and also an underpass at Vanuvampet.

According to CMRL officials, they have been floating a series of tenders for the phase II project as they wanted to start most of the construction at least before the end of 2021. “We want to finish the majority of the construction of the phase II project in the next 5-6 years,” an official said.

Related Topics
Chennai Metro Rail
Comments
Related Articles

People struggling because BJP, AIADMK policies: Rahul Gandhi

Washington Sundar is election icon of Chennai Corporation

‘Look beyond caste, religion, political identity’

Toll plaza in Porur vandalised

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Poongoval, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Tanusri Balakrishnan, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vaibhav Vasanth, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Varshitha Bala Srinivasan, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Parvathi Subramanian, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Arjun Sai, first prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Brindha Sivakumar, third prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Malola Priya, second prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rajasee Bhattacharya, second prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Swamini Yeshwant Munagekar, first prize in Hindustani, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S Haripriya, third prize in Hindustani, 13-19 years
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 2:37:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tenders-floated-for-chennai-metro-stretch-from-cmbt-to-puzhuthivakkam/article33652715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY