Tenant ends life, police inspector suspended

A 40-year-old man ended his life after a police inspector allegedly assaulted him on behalf of his house owner, asking him to vacate the house he was living in Puzhal police station limits. The Puzhal police inspector has been placed under suspension.

According to the police, Rajendran owns a house in Balavinayagapuram Koil Street in Puzhal. A few months ago, he had rented it to Srinivasan, 40, a construction worker. The latter reportedly did not pay rent for the past few months as he did not have any income due to lockdown.

Rajendran told the police that whenever he went to ask for rent, Srinivasan abused him. Subsequently, Rajendran lodged a complaint with the Puzhal police station. It is alleged that police inspector Benson went to Srinivasan’s house to inquire and claimed that Rajendran was drunk. He asked him to come to the station the next day.

However, Srinivasan reportedly attempted to end his life and neighbours rushed him to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. In a video, reportedly recorded by his brother, Srinivasan said that Rajendran brought the inspector and the police officer hit him.

On Sunday afternoon, Srinivasan died and the inspector was reportedly placed under suspension. Further investigation is on. The police said Srinivasan had a woman harassment case against him and his house owner alleged that he used to create ruckus in the locality after drinking. “We are investigating the incident,” said a senior police officer. The officer said that the inspector has been placed under suspension for investigating a civil issue without taking the permission of his higher officials.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)