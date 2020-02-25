Tempo traveller to run from Chennai Airport Metro Rail Station to MEPZ

To cater to more passengers, Chennai Metro Rail has now decided to operate an additional air-conditioned tempo traveller from Chennai Airport Metro Rail station to MEPZ (Madras Export Processing Zone) from Tuesday, according to a press release.
This service will be available every half hour and passengers have to pay ₹20 for a trip.
Chennai Airport is one of the busiest stations having about 10,000 passengers travelling through it every day and already there are share-cars and a tempo traveller facility from this station to Pammal and four cars running from the station to MEPZ.
Hundreds of passengers from locations like Pammal, Pallavaram, Tambaram and MEPZ travel to the airport station and then take a train to various locations in the city. This apart, Chennai Metro Rail have also been running share cars to several stations across the city.
