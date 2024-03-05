Temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over parts of T.N. in the next few days: IMD

March 05, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

With dry weather predicted till March 10, the mercury level is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in some places across Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature climbed a few notches above normal at many weather stations in the State. Erode and Salem recorded a day temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees Celsius above the average for the State and also the highest in the State for the day. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast the same trend could prevail for two more days, with warm and uncomfortable weather expected in some isolated pockets of the State.

In its seasonal outlook for summer, between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a probability of above normal day temperature in the State. The maps that are part of the outlook indicate probability of nights being warmer during summer, with the minimum temperature too staying above normal.

In March too, there is a probability of mercury level rising above average during the day. The IMD maps also indicate that the north and north-interior districts of Tamil Nadu may experience up to 15 days of heatwave this summer.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the IMD brought out a seasonal outlook for the entire country. Cloudless conditions and winds oscillating between westerlies and easterlies could influence day temperatures. Regions closer to the coast, such as Chennai, had a shift in winds to easterlies by Tuesday morning. Weak winds also led to an increase in temperature. The IMD has forecast that Chennai will experience a maximum temperature of 33-34 degrees Celsius till Thursday.