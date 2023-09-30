TASA presents lifetime achievement award to Raj Rewal

September 30, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bringing together architecture students, educators, and architects from across the country, TASA (The Alternative Schools of Architecture) presented the “Unnati Rathna” lifetime achievement award to renowned architect Raj Rewal, a pioneer of modern architecture on Saturday in the city.

The lifetime achievement award would be bestowed on architects who have been an inspiration to generations of architects and have set global standards through their work as well as contributed to the nation. “The work that architects do has a great impact on society and needs to be showcased not just within this fraternity, but to the general public as well. This is the first year that we are presenting a lifetime achievement award, and hope to honour individuals from the field, annually,” said C.P. Stephen, founder, TASA.

Initiated by the RVS Padmavathy School of Architecture in Chennai, TASA is a collective of 22 institutions of architecture from across the country that have come together to form a first-of-its kind association.

“We work with educators, practising architects and students, by taking a holistic approach to their learning and exposure to global trends and challenges. Among the work we do is examining the needs of the students and enabling them to be employable and ready for the current global market — through courses and skill development,” Mr. Stephen said.

RVS School of Architecture launched a dedicated job portal with job listings from across the country, and introduced it to architecture students who are a part of TASA.

“TASA is working on identifying pockets where we can create depth and add value to architecture education. For instance, we offer skill development programs for students of our member institutions that aren’t a part of the curriculum, but a demand of the market. Education being offered should be ten years ahead of the current market and this is an important part of our vision,” said Reeveezee M. Antony, an associate professor at RVS Architecture School.

Apart from faculty development programmes and regular seminars and workshops for students, TASA has practising architects getting certified through them. Collaborations with architecture firms as well, means that students from their member colleges get to visit and learn from them. “In the coming months, we hope to see more of our member institutions create dedicated job portals like we have, for the benefit of students. While we have 22 institutions at present, we expect the number of members to significantly grow in the future as well,” Mr Stephen said.