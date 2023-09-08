HamberMenu
TANKER Foundation sets up dialysis machine at Ambattur Rotary Hospital

September 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shankar Narayan Swamy and Asha Swamy inaugurating the dialysis machine at  Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit in Chennai on Friday.

Shankar Narayan Swamy and Asha Swamy inaugurating the dialysis machine at  Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new dialysis machine was inaugurated at Rekha Memorial Renny Abraham Ambattur Rotary TANKER Foundation Dialysis Unit on Friday.

The haemodialysis machine was donated by Shankar Narayan Swamy and Asha Swamy, long time supporters of TANKER. They inaugurated the machine. According to a press release, TANKER runs 14 dialysis units — 11 in Chennai and one each in Madurai, Vellore, and Tiruppur. The Ambattur dialysis unit is supported by the Ambattur Rotary Club and Hospital, and others.

Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of TANKER Foundation, said TANKER had been appealing for space in Chennai to set up a Centre of Excellence for Kidney Disease. This was most important as kidney disease was increasing all over the world, she said.

TANKER has done almost 6 lakh dialysis and is now helping 875 patients, the release said. Screening camps were held for 40,000 people for early detection of kidney disease, it added.

