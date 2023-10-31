HamberMenu
Tangedco worker dies while repairing transformer in Tiruvottiyur

The 47-year-old lineman was attending to a technical snag when an electric shock from a power line hit him; his colleague, who was working with him, was injured and has been hospitalised

October 31, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old lineman of Tangedco was electrocuted, and his co-worker sustained severe injuries, when they were involved in rectifying a distribution transformer in Tiruvottiyur, on the night of Monday, October 30, 2023.

Police said that S. Veeramani, a resident of Ernavoor, along with wireman L. Murugesan, both attached to the Tiruvottiyur office of Tangedco, had gone to attend to a technical snag in a distribution transformer, located in Jeevanlal Nagar on Tiruvottiyur High Road at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday night. Information about electricity disruption in the area had been received from local residents.

When the two men were engaged in rectifying the transformer, a sudden electric shock from a power line hit both of them. In the impact, the duo was thrown away from the transformer. Residents of the locality immediately rushed the two workers to a nearby private clinic, where Veeramani was pronounced brought dead while Murugesan was admitted to the intensive care unit. 

The Tiruvottiyur police sent Veeramani’s body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem exmaniation.

A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.  

power (infrastructure) / industrial accident / Chennai / police

