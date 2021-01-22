Tangedco expects higher demand in 2021 summer

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) has received approval from the State power regulator to procure 1,000 MW using short-term measures for this summer.
In its petition before Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), the power utility said it expected minimum demand to increase during this summer to 15,100 MW, up 4% from about 14,500 MW during the summer of 2019. The summer demand in 2020 could not be taken as the yardstick because of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, it added.
Assembly poll
Tangedco said as the Assembly election and the annual examinations were scheduled during the 2021 summer, it estimated the power deficit to be up to 1,000 MW between February and May this year. About 14,200 MW would be available during summer of 2021 as against the expected demand of 15,100 MW. Thus, the deficit would be around 900 MW and considering the unforeseen outage of thermal units, 600 MW was added, which took the figure to 1,500 MW.
Tangedco said the morning and evening peak demand could be met through hydro sources to an extent of 900 MW. About 500 MW of wind energy would be available. Based on the day ahead forecast of demand and wind generation, additional peak requirement could be managed through power procurement from exchanges. The TNERC has allowed Tangedco to procure the required power through short-term measures, along with certain deviations from guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Power.
